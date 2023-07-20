You Have Set A Standard For Yourself That Everyone Who Wants To Marry You Are Too Afraid—J Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman, in the video of a message he shared exhorting believers on the essence of humility and being focused on living to please God, has advised ladies who have set certain standards for themselves so much that it scares suitors away, to be wary of such lifestyle.

According to the cleric, he has revealed in his words of advice to ladies from 0:01 to 0:55 of the video that, as a young lady, you always want to acquire every exotic and costly thing. You love to have them costly, and elegant, ranging from shoes, phones, and clothes. As a reason of this, you have set a standard of lifestyle for yourself and you cannot lower it for anyone. As revealed by the cleric, as a result of your lifestyle, suitors, who would have loved to be in a relationship with you finds it very difficult to approach you. You have set a standard for yourself that everyone who wants to marry you is too afraid.

As shared by the cleric, some ladies, the kind of phone they use, and their clothing apparel is enough to buy the entire generation of a man; why would such a person approach you for a relationship, not to talk of marriage. As a lady, in your mid-twenties, when you are supposed to be planning towards having a serious man to settle down with towards your late 20s, you are still there, setting standards that would not enable you to settle down for marriage. As stressed by the cleric, everyone around you is afraid to approach you because you are too high for them.

As shared by the cleric, some ladies, despite this kind of life they live, would still be up there praying to God for their husband whereas, the kind of phone they use, which costs around a million Naira and the costly clothes they wear are enough to scare off any man. As soon as any man approaches them and sees the kind of phone they use, they would walk away. This is because they are too costly for them to afford. Since they cannot afford the phone and their lifestyle, how would they be able to manage their lifestyle in a relationship. You must ensure you condescend to a lower estate. Be humble to get the best.

