You Have Opened A Shop & Not A Church If You Go Into Ministry When God Has Not Called You -Enenche

Dr. Pastor Paul Enenche, the founder and senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center spoke to his members on “Specific Steps To Productive Prayer” at July Impartation Service, Glory Dome, Abuja.

As he spoke about productive prayers, he said, “Ensure that what you need (and praying about) is in line with the will of God. Matthew 8:1-2. The man was not doubting God’s power, he was only doubting His will, “I don’t know if it is your will to heal me”. Why is this important? God works all things after the counsel of His will. God’s workings are in line with His will.

He then said, “Nothing and nobody can compel God to do what is not His will because God will never work against Himself. You have opened a shop and not a church if you go into ministry when God has not called you. For example, somebody has no calling at all to be a Pastor and he decided to open a ‘shop’. I call it a shop because it’s not a Church, he wasn’t called and he began to pray for God to give him anointing, and God said, “you’re wasting your time. This is a prayer that will never be answered because I never called you to be a Pastor.

He further said, “God works everything after the counsel of His will. The will of God is answered prayer waiting to be prayed.

