You have nothing to offer Nigerians, Gov. Emmanuel To Tinubu

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State responded to Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Party Bola Tinubu, saying that Tinubu often used abusive and offensive language during election campaigns because he had nothing substantial to offer the people of Nigeria. Speaking at Government House in Uyo, Emmanuel said that despite being offended by Tinubu, he would rather keep the peace and focus on good governance than stoop to his peerage.

 

He pointed out that Tinubu had the state-owned facilities and a good atmosphere to sell his manifesto, but he chose to offend the integrity of its more than 7.9 million residents. by Akwa Ibom. Emmanuel argued that it was unlikely that an Akwa Ibomite could insult Tinubu in the same way and still return home safely.

 

He also criticized the APC-led federal government for not providing a single kilometer of road to Akwa Ibom, even though the state is the largest contributor to federal account revenues. The governor also pledged to appoint more permanent secretaries before leaving office and improve the efficiency of the civil service.

 

Furthermore, Emmanuel commended the new permanent secretaries, council and committee chairmen, and transition committee members for their commitment to public service and called on them to be ambassadors of good leadership.

#offer #Nigerians #Gov #Emmanuel #TinubuYou have nothing to offer Nigerians, Gov. Emmanuel To Tinubu Publish on 2023-02-01 10:39:57



