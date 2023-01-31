You Have Nothing To Offer Nigerians, Gov. Emmanuel Fires Back At Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has said the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress Party (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nothing to offer Nigerians.

During the inauguration of the newly chosen Permanent Secretaries, Chairmen, and Members of Boards and Commissions, as well as a Transition Committee, Governor Emmanuel stated on Tuesday in Uyo that Tinubu has nothing to offer, which is why he chose to abuse and rain insults during his presidential campaigns.

Speaking in response to Tinubu’s description of him as a “boy,” Emmanuel said that while he was offended by the former governor of Lagos State, he would rather allow peace to reign by ignoring him and concentrating on helping to enact good governance in order to rescue Nigerians from their current problems.

“Akwa Ibom, that lad brought Atiku here, where he dey call himself Governor, tell him enough is enough!” stated Tinubu at the APC rally in Uyo. If no one had said we were one, I would have driven him home because he lives in my backyard in Lagos. You can see the mansion where he resides; I would simply fill it with birds, scorpions, and lizards.

The Governor declared that one party must “play saint” in order for there to be peace in the nation, which is why he won’t respond to Tinubu.

“I also travel to other states, and if you observe our campaigns, my principal (Atiku Abubakar) has never spoken about any Governor, and he has never publicly discussed Asiwaju before,” said Emmanuel, the PDP presidential campaign chairman.

He said it was regrettable that Tinubu, who was given permission to use state-owned resources like the airport, security, stadium, and a pleasant environment to come and promote his manifesto, ended up defaming the character of more than 7.9 million Akwa Ibom people.

He questioned whether anybody from Akwa Ibom could disrespect Tinubu in the same way in either the Lagos State where Tinubu resides or the actual State from whence he is originally from and yet be permitted to safely return home.

“But here, at the Stadium, our people, including even state governors, just laughed and cheered him,” the governor remarked. What gives him the idea that he can lead Nigeria? People will call me and say, “Haba oga, you are not like that,” if I respond to him right away. But one day I shall respond to him. Nigeria is in God’s hands; there is nothing like ’emilokan’ (it is my turn) here.

In addition to thanking the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries for taking on the difficult job of service, Governor Emmanuel urged them to view themselves as ambassadors and work to raise the bar of leadership, which will encourage productivity and foster positive working relationships with subordinates in the service. According to dailytust report.

Ismaeeliii (

)