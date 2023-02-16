You Have Never Changed Party One Day, That Tells Of Your Character And Courage – Wike To Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, possesses character and courage that is required for Nigeria. He also wished him well in his presidential bid.

He said that Tinubu has never changed party, and that some of the policies that have brought him praise, especially in the area of quality welfare for judicial offers, were copied from the policies of Tinubu when he was the governor of Lagos State. He said this after he received Tinubu at the Rivers State Government House on Wednesday.

Tinubu was in Rivers State on Wednesday for his campaign rally. After the rally, he made a stop at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State, to meet with Wike.

In the report which was made by Vanguard, Wike said – “I have no apology to anybody to say nobody born of a woman can intimidate me. You have never changed party one day, that tells of your character and courage, and that is what is required in this country.”

He also told Tinubu not to continue spending more money on the APC governorship candidate in Rivers State, saying that he has no chance of winning the forthcoming election.

What do you have to say about this statement from Wike? Feel free to share your thoughts with us.

Richiehenshaw (

)