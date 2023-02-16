You Have Never Changed Party One Day, That Tells Of Your Character And Courage – Wike To Tinubu

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has said All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Bola Asiwaju Tinubu has the character and courage Nigeria needs. He also prayed for victory in the presidential elections.

He said Tinubu never changed sides and some of the policies that won him praise, especially the quality assurance of his judicial proposals, were copied from Tinubu’s policies when he was governor of Lagos. He said after receiving Tinubu at the Rivers State Government House on Wednesday. Tinubu was in Rivers State for a campaign rally on Wednesday.

After Tinubu’s really, he stopped at Government House in Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital, to meet Wike.

In the Vanguard report, Wike said, “I am not apologizing to anybody when I say no man born of a woman can threaten me. You didn’t change sides in a day, and that speaks to your character and courage, and that’s what this country needs.”

He also told Tinubu not to spend more money on the APC governorship candidate of Rivers State because he has no chance of winning the coming election.

