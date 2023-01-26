You have Been Voting For The North, What Do You Get From Voting The North?- Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, has issued a warning to Nigerians of northern extraction that they should not vote for candidates based on the basis of their religion or ethnicity.

According to The Cable, the former governor of Anambra state told northerners to think about how their lives have been whenever candidates from the region are wooing them to vote for them on the basis of ethnicity at a campaign rally that he held on Wednesday in Gombe. He was speaking at the rally for his campaign.

Peter Obi observed that despite the fact that Northerners have consistently voted for their people over the course of many years, their everyday circumstances have not substantially improved.

The presidential candidate for the Labour Party also stated that Muslims and Christians do not pay less for bread because of their religion, and that candidates who try to woo voters by appealing to their religion should ask voters to show them places where they can purchase things at a lower cost because they are Muslims or Christians.

Peter Obi advised his listeners not to vote for somebody simply because he was from the north. If they inform you that they are from the north, you should tell them that you and your children are starving and that there are no jobs for you. You’ve been voting for the north; in return for your support of the north, what do you get?

Are you able to get bread at a lower price since you live in the north? Because of their religion, do Christians and Muslims get discounts on the price of bread? Some people would tell you that it is their turn, while others will say that it is nobody’s turn and that it is instead your turn as Nigerians to genuinely take back your country.

