You Don’t Need To Cause Any Trouble Because Your Days In Office Are Numbered—APC tells Adeleke

According to Vanguard reports, it was reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has alleged that the sacked governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, sponsored protesters to stage demonstrations in some parts of the state against the ruling of the Tribunal.

Recall that Vanguard had earlier reported that the Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Oshogbo on Friday sacked Adeleke and withdrew the Certificate of Return issued to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which had prompted some protesters to flood major streets in Osun State declaring their support for the sacked governor.

However, according to gathered reports, while reacting to the protests, Osun APC acting chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, said in a statement at the weekend that the sponsored protests of both Adeleke and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in parts of the state could only worsen their case instead of adding positive value to it at the Appeal Court.

He also said that “Adeleke doesn’t need to cause any trouble because his days in office as a governor are numbered.” “What he ought to do right now is to humbly accept defeat instead of seeking redress in a court of law.” He said

