You Don’t Need To Be President Before You Reduce The Cost Of Governance—Melaye Tells Obi What To Do

With barely 3 weeks until the commencement of the long-awaited presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party chieftain and former Kogi lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, has come out to explain why he believes that the time has not yet come for Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, to become Nigeria’s next president.

In a video shared on his verified Facebook page, Melaye, the chief spokesman of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, revealed that the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, is yet to be politically mature because the basis of his campaigns and debates seems to be fixated on reducing the cost of governance, which, on the contrary, cannot fix a country like Nigeria struggling under the weight of humongous problems, he said, adding that Obi does not need to become the president before reducing the cost of governance, but having a strong finance minister and CBN officials will do.

According to the former Kogi Lawmaker, “I have watched and listened to your campaigns, and I can say most of your campaigns are about reducing the cost of governance, but the problem of this country is beyond just cutting the cost of governance because it is just about one percent (1% of our national problems), and I want to say to you that you don’t need to be president to cut the cost of governance. If you have a very effective minister of finance, if you have a very effective minister of budget and planning, and lastly a very effective CBN governor, you can cut the cost of governance.

