You Don’t Need Any Vision In This World To Triumph. Just Follow What The Word Says-Bishop Oyedepo.

The General Overseer of Living Faith Chapel a.k.a Winners Bishop David Oyedepo on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking on UNDERSTANDING HOW GOD LEADS 1 at September Week of Spiritual Emphasis Service Day 1 || Youth Chapel Canaanland || 6th September, 2023 || Part A, the cleric reportedly stated that “Our making is in following Christ. Our making in the race of life is in following him; and who is “him”? The Word – Jesus The Word Of God Made Manifest. You Don’t Need Any Vision In This World To Triumph. Just Follow What The Word Says. Deuteronomy 28:1 says “Now it shall come to pass, if you diligently obey the voice of the Lord your God, to observe carefully all His commandments which I command you today, that the Lord your God will set you high above all nations of the earth.

Speaking further he said “There is no comparing of the guidance of this book to any vision anybody may have. No matter how colourful the vision, outside following the Word you cannot be made. No matter how clear your path may appear to be in your career, your profession, without following this book you are going nowhere. He is still guiding and leading by his word today. Behind every statement of this book is the voice of God – they call it “Rhema”. He thunders from this book to lead us in the way to go if you are willing to.

Watch the Video Here.

Fast forward Youtube Video from from 1 hour 11 minutes.

Dyoungmon (

)