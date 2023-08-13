You Don’t Have To Sleep With A Woman To Help Her; God Sent You To Help Some People – Blessing CEO

There are certain situations whereby men who are in high positions use their power to intimidate women by asking them to have sexual relationships with them before giving them certain positions.

Relationship therapist, Blessing CEO has advised men that they don’t to sleep with a woman to help her because God sent them to fulfill certain things in their lives. According to Okoro Blessing, many men are backwards because of their attitude of sleeping with women in exchange for favors.

Blessing CEO in a video she posted on Facebook said;

“You don’t have to sleep with a woman before you can help her. There are some people that God sent you to so that you can fulfil a certain thing in their life.

Some of you were sent on a mission but you went there and said that you will not do what God asked you to do unless she sleeps with you. That’s why many men are backwards.

The most annoying part is that many of these women are deserving of the job. Tomorrow you will be quick to call us prostitutes just because we slept with you to reach our dreams.”

