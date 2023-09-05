You Don’t Have To Do Everything By The Book – Senator Gaya To Wike

A former Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District and a former Governor of Kano State, Senator Kabiru Gaya, has warned the immediate past Governor of Rivers State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to tread with caution; as he maintained that the former Rivers governor does not have to do everything by the book.

Senator Gaya had said, “But he (Wike) should tread with caution. You don’t have to do everything by the book.”

Forward video to 22:45 – https://youtu.be/s0MaGZQou3s?si=BASScmA5AE17GxDH

Senator Kabiru Gaya, who spoke during an interview on Night, a Channels Television programme, said there is a need for Wike to carry the citizens of the FCT along in policy making and implementation. According to him, Wike has the capacity to deliver on the campaign promises of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but there is a need for him to be careful when making policies.

When asked if he believed that he performed well as the Governor of Kano, the former lawmaker said he had run a government of unity in his State. He said like President Tinubu who invited a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to serve in his cabinet, he had appointed a member of an opposition party to serve as Minister of Finance in his cabinet.

