“You don’t have the Authority To Counter A Court Order”, Okere Blast The DSS Director On-Air.

In an interview with Arise , Kingdom Okere, a member of the defense of Democracy, criticized the DSS for re-arresting Godwin.

Emefiele, the suspended CBN Governor, despite the court order to keep him in a correctional center. Okere emphasized that Yusuf Mogaji Bichi, the DSS Director General, does not possess the authority to challenge a court order.

Okere further explained that when a court issues an order, anyone who wishes to challenge it must prepare their documents and file an affidavit before taking any further action.

He concluded by suggesting that President Tinubu should have dismissed the DSS Director General after removing all the service chiefs.

According to Okere, “When a court grants bail, you must complete the necessary paperwork, file an affidavit, and provide proof of your property ownership for the court’s verification.

Therefore, if the court process was not completed yesterday, Emefiele should have been remanded in custody, and the DSS Director General in Abuja cannot issue a counter order.

Bichi Yusuf Magaji, or whatever your name is, you do not have the authority to counter an order made by a competent court, not even Tinubu possesses that power”

Watch video from 5: 28



