You disappointed and betrayed me yet I Didn’t say anything, neither did I get annoyed-BAT reveals

The former governor of Lagos state and presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has finally broken his silence over the alleged rift between himself and President Muhammadu buhari. In a recent interview, Fashola opened up about the issue and shared his thoughts on the matter.

Tinubu said that betrayal energizes and motivates him to work harder no matter the severity. He said that he learned such an attitude from his mother who taught him to share, care and rejoice with everyone. He also said that he has been able to move forward in life despite the challenges and betrayals he has faced.

Tinubu also said that he is committed to working with the president to ensure the success of the APC and the country as a whole. He said that he is willing to put his differences aside and work together with the president to ensure the success of the party and the country. He also said that he is confident that the APC will be successful in the upcoming elections.

At a town hall gathering with APC officials, labour unions, and civil society organisations in Benin City, the capital of Edo State, he made the remark. Because nobody is his God or his creator, he claimed that disappointment is an energizer for him and that as long as he is disappointed, he works harder. He also said that even if someone betrays him, he won’t get furious; instead, he will ignore them.

He said that his mother had taught him to share with the needy and destitute while also celebrating with the joyful.

Disappointment is an energizer for me. When I experience disappointment, I use it to motivate me to work harder and strive for better. I don't get angry or seek revenge when I am betrayed; instead, I ignore the person who has wronged me. This is because I understand that no one is perfect and that no one is my God or creator.

My mother taught me from a young age that it is important to share in the emotions of others. If someone is sad, I should be there to comfort them. If someone is happy, I should be there to celebrate with them. And if someone is in need, I should be there to share what I have with them. This is how I strive to live my life, and it has served me well.

In the face of disappointment, I don’t let it get me down. Instead, I use it as a source of motivation to work harder and be a better person. I don’t seek revenge or get angry; I simply ignore those who have wronged me. I remember the lessons my mother taught me and strive to live my life in a way that honors her teachings.

