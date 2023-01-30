This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

You Disappointed And Betrayed Me, And My Silence Doesn’t Mean Stupidity – Tinubu Reveals

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Lagos state governor and presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), recently opened up about his alleged rift with President Muhammadu buhari. He said that he had learned to take betrayals in stride from his mother, who taught him to share, care, and rejoice even in the face of difficult challenges. Tinubu remarked that betrayals have only energized and motivated him to work harder, no matter how severe they were. Despite the adversity he has faced, Tinubu declared that he has been able to make progress in life.

At a town hall gathering in Benin City, the capital of Edo State, Tinubu said that he is committed to working with the president to ensure the success of the APC and the country as a whole. He assured everyone present that he was willing to put aside his differences and work together with the president to ensure that the party and Nigeria reach their full potential. Tinubu further stated that he was confident in the APC’s ability to be successful in the upcoming elections.

He firmly believes that disappointment should not be seen as a burden but rather as an energizer to strive harder and better himself. Therefore, he will ignore them even if someone betrays him instead of getting angry. This resilience is rooted in the values his mother instilled in him from a young age: to help the less fortunate while celebrating joyfully with those around him.

When I feel disappointed, I try not to dwell on it. Instead, I use it as motivation to push myself harder and strive for tremendous success. Everyone makes mistakes, so I don’t let myself get angry or seek revenge. Allowing my emotions to control me won’t bring about positive change; instead, it’ll just create more problems. The best way forward is to forgive and move on from past disappointments.

I believe in the power of empathy. When someone is feeling sad, I’m there to listen and comfort them. When someone is celebrating a victory, I’m alongside them, cheering and enjoying their joy. And when someone needs something, I always do my best to lend a helping hand and share whatever I have with them. It’s important to me that everyone knows they are not alone; we are all together.

I don’t let it discourage me, no matter what life throws at me. Instead, it incentivizes me to strive harder and be a better version of myself. I refuse to take revenge or give in to anger; instead, I choose to overlook the hurtful deeds of others. My mother’s words of wisdom are forever embedded in my mind, and I live by them every day, trying to make her proud.

Content created and supplied by: LadohNewsArena (via 50minds

News )

#Disappointed #Betrayed #Silence #Doesnt #Stupidity #Tinubu #RevealsYou Disappointed And Betrayed Me, And My Silence Doesn’t Mean Stupidity – Tinubu Reveals Publish on 2023-01-30 16:36:24