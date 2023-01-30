You Disappoint Me I Work Hard, You Betray Me I Don’t Get Angry – Tinubu Speaks On Betrayal

The former governor of Lagos state and presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has broken the silence over the alleged row with President Muhammadu buhari. He said that betrayal energizes and motivates him to work harder no matter the severity. Saying that he learned such an attitude from his mother who taught him to share, care and rejoice with everyone.

He made the statement while speaking at the town hall meeting in Benin City, Edo State capital with APC leaders, trade unions, and civil society organizations. He said that disappointment is an energizer to him and as long he is disappointed he works harder because nobody is his God or a creator. Adding that even though a person betrays him he will not get angry rather he will ignore such a person.

He revealed that he was taught by his mother to share with those that are sad and poor and at the same rejoice with those that are happy

“Disappointment is an energizer for me. You disappoint me, I work harder. You betray me, I don’t get angry, I ignore you. The reason is that you are not my God and you are not my creator. My mother taught me that if you are sad, I will share your sorrow with you. If you are happy, I will rejoice with you. If you are poor, I will share the little I have with you,”

