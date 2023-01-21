You Claim To Be A Pastor, Yet You Sold Our Gas Turbine Worth $309 Million—Wike to Tonye Cole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, while speaking at the PDP campaign ground in Rivers State, stated that Tonye Cole, the APC gubernatorial candidate in Rivers State, claims to be a pastor but sold their gas turbine worth 309 million dollars.

Wike accused Tonye Cole of colliding with the former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, to strip Rivers State of their properties. Wike urged him to return their money, pointing out that the case is now in court.

Accident to him: “Now, that boy, I hear, is the gubernatorial candidate for APC.” Some people are shameless. A man who colluded with his master to stipple Rivers State’s resources sold our gas turbine, which was constructed and installed by Peter Odili’s administration and is worth 309 million US dollars, so we have filed against Tonye Cole. Go and bring back our money. You said you are a pastor; may God forgive you. You know you’re not a pastor. For this election, if you like to carry the Bible on your head and chest, no way.”

Dear esteemed readers, Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post.

Video Credit: YouTube (9:40)

Square (

)