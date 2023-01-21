This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

You Claim Atiku is Your Mentor; Somebody Who is Accused of Looting Public Funds—Woman Trolls Obi P.

As the 2023 presidential elections keep approaching, the tussle for power gets tougher. Following this advancement, in an interview with a popular Nigerian comedian and TV host, Ayo Makun (A.Y. ), a woman who identified herself as the Advocate for Youths and Teenagers called out the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, to defend the statement he made about Atiku Abubakar of the PDP being his mentor.

The acclaimed woman, who seems very furious about the issue, trolled the LP candidate for making such a statement. According to her, “You said Atiku is your mentor; how can Atiku be your mentor? How can someone who is being accused of looting public funds, involved money laundering, and selling government properties be your mentor?”

Speaking further, She added that Mr. Peter Obi also stated that if he is elected president, he won’t probe those who are involved in these despicable acts of looting public funds.

