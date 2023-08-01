You Can’t Tell Me With The Floating Of Naira, Subsidy Removal, It’s 500bn That’ll Bring Change” Maho

In an interview with AIT’s Kakaaki program, Dr. Austin Maho, Editor-in-Chief of Daybreak paper, expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of President Tinubu’s proposed 500 billion naira intervention to bring about change in Nigeria’s economy. He stated that the floating of the Naira and the removal of the fuel subsidy require much more than the mentioned amount to make a significant impact in a country with a population of 200 million.

Dr. Maho criticized President Tinubu’s speech, describing it as lacking substance and filled with soundbites. He believed that Tinubu should have addressed the issue of corruption when discussing the economy. The editor also pointed out that the previous administration of President Buhari spent more than 500 billion naira, specifically 12.65 billion on agriculture between February and March, without any significant changes in the economy. He partly said, “You can’t tell me with the floating of Naira, subsidy removal, it’s 500bn that’ll bring change.”

In summary, Dr. Maho questioned the effectiveness of the 500 billion naira intervention, suggesting that it is insufficient to bring about the desired change in Nigeria’s economy given the scale of the country’s challenges.

