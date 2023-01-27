‘You Can’t Say There’s No Terrorism Or Banditry In Nigeria But We’re Managing It’ – Rauf Aregbesola

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola recently spoke on the current insecurity in Nigeria and other parts of the world. He also stressed that those who plan jail breaks will not live to tell the story as they are better prepared to handle such situations now.

The minister who was speaking at the Presidential Villa, Abuja during the 64th session of the State House Ministerial briefing also disclosed that there was a recent attempt to break into a prison facility but that the perpetrators were sent back to their maker although he didn’t specify the prison.

Speaking on, Aregbesola said insecurity is a global problem now, adding that in America people get killed every second and that just the past week, 20 people died in California. He also pointed that the issue doesn’t have anything to do with technology and that it could be due to other factors like climate change.

He then stressed that we can’t deny the fact that there’s terrorism and banditry in Nigeria but that we are managing it. He also expressed confidence that Nigeria is rising from its current insecurity challenges. He also assured Nigerians that future jailbreaks would be difficult as they’re better prepared.

