You Can’t Rush Justice- Tribunal Rebukes APC Lawyer for Interrupting 8-Hour Judgment

According to a report by Channels Television, there was drama at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal on Wednesday when the justices scolded a lawyer for interrupting their lengthy judgment delivery.

After 8 hours of judgments, APC lawyer Charles Uwensuyi-Edosomwan asked the court to quickly dismiss or allow the petition against President Tinubu’s victory.

But the justices shut him down, saying “You don’t have to interrupt judgment” and “You don’t have to suggest to us how to deliver judgment.”

The tribunal had resumed at 9am to deliver verdicts on LP’s Peter Obi’s petition against Tinubu’s victory. At around 5pm, Uwensuyi-Edosomwan interrupted to complain about the lengthy judgments.

The justices scolded him, saying he should not interrupt or suggest how they deliver judgments. Uwensuyi-Edosomwan apologized and sat down.

The tribunal continued delivering judgments on issues like Tinubu’s qualification, INEC’s power to transmit results electronically, and Obi’s claims that results were not promptly uploaded.

Key points were that Obi failed to prove claims against Tinubu’s qualification and that INEC has power to prescribe the mode of result transmission.

The tribunal found LP’s claims against Tinubu’s victory largely unmeritorious. The drama occurred after 8 hours of marathon judgments by the tribunal.

