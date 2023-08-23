‘You Can’t Outshine Your Master, Tinubu Is The Captain In Abuja And Not The FCT Minister’ – Daniel Bwala

A Nigerian Lawyer, Daniel Bwala has alleged that the captain of the FCT is President Bola Tinubu and not the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike. He said in an interview with Channels TV news that some of the things Wike said during his opening speech does not capture the major problems of the FCT.

He said, ”You have a governor who comes into a ministry but comes with the mentality that he’s still a governor. And secondly there is a 48 law of power, you can’t outshine your master, Tinubu is the captain in Abuja and not the FCT minister.

I know for a fact if care is not taken, he [Wike] might not last up to six months. And I will tell you why, some of the things he came on board and started venting out. What are the basic need of the FCT people, it is health care and hospitals and even some of the strong hospitals don’t have facilities.”

