You Can’t Have Food Security In A Country Where Farmers Are Forced To Pay Levies To Bandits- Shehu Sani

The Former Senator that represented the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Shehu Sani, has noted there can never be food security in a nation where farmers are being forced to pay levies to bandits and a country where farmers are being slaughtered by terrorists.

Speaking further, the former lawmaker made it known that declaring state of emergency on food security exposed the deception about those rice pyramid and the futility of closing the lags boarders, during the administration of former President Buhari.

Senator Shehu Sani made this disclosure in a recent tweet he made on his verified twitter handle, while reacting to the federal government’s decision to declare state of emergency on food security.

He wrote: “You cannot have food security in a country where farmers are slaughtered by terrorists and farming communities are forced to pay levies to Bandits.The declaration of emergency on food security exposed the deception about those rice pyramids and the futility of closing the land borders.”

It should be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recently declared state of emergency on food security. Going with the problem of insecurity across the country, it will be very difficult to achieve that because most of the farmers no longer go to the farm because they are scared of being killed.

For us to achieve food sufficiency in Nigeria, the federal government and all the relevant stakeholders must make sure that the problem of insecurity is tackled, so that farmers will be able to go back to their farms.

