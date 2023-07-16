NEWS

You Can’t Have Food Security In A Country Where Farmers Are Forced To Pay Levies To Bandits- Shehu Sani

Former Senator Shehu Sani, who represented the Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, has stated that a country cannot achieve food security when farmers are forced to pay levies to bandits and are being killed by terrorists. He further criticized the declaration of a state of emergency on food security, stating that it exposed the deception surrounding claims of rice pyramids and the ineffectiveness of closing land borders during the administration of former President Buhari.

Sani expressed his views on Twitter in response to the federal government’s decision to declare a state of emergency on food security. He highlighted the insecurities faced by farmers who are targeted by terrorists and the farming communities that are compelled to pay levies to bandits. According to him, achieving food security is undermined by these challenges.

In recent times, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency on food security. However, considering the prevailing insecurity across the country, achieving food sufficiency becomes challenging as many farmers are reluctant to go to their farms due to the fear of being attacked or killed.

To achieve food sufficiency in Nigeria, Sani emphasized that the federal government and relevant stakeholders must prioritize addressing the issue of insecurity. Creating a safe environment for farmers to return to their farms is crucial for achieving food security and sufficiency in the country.

