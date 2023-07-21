You Can’t Get Anything Done In The Villa Now Without Calling Somebody From Lagos- Dele Fulani Claims

The National Coordinator, APC Supporters Group in South West, Mr Dele Fulani, has claimed that it is presently impossible for anyone to get anything done in Aso Rock Villa without calling somebody from Lagos State, noting that even as a top member of the APC, he must call somebody from Lagos State, so as to have access to the villa.

Mr Dele Fulani made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Arise Television on Friday morning, accusing President Tinubu of focusing in Lagos State and ignoring other states in the south west region while making appointments.

Mr Fulani said: “Let me tell you, you can’t get anything done in the Villa now, without calling somebody from Lagos. Even to some of us that are from the south west, even with my capacity in the party, when I want to access the Villa, I must call someone from Lagos to get access. It shouldn’t be so.”

Furthermore, he noted that it is understandable that the President was a former governor of Lagos State, and that he has his aides, but as it stands now he is the president of the country, thereby demanding that he should spread his appointments to other parts of the country instead of focusing only in Lagos State.

In addition, he noted that the sense of entitlement of Lagos politicians is too much, noting that it doesn’t go well with them as APC members in the south west region, thereby calling on President Tinubu to look into what they said and do something about it so urgently.

