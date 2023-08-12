‘You Can’t Even Differentiate Between Nigeriens And Nigerians In 7 LG Across Nigeria’ – Sen Ningi

A Federal Lawmaker representing Bauchi State, Senator Abdul Ningi has alleged that there is no difference between Nigerians and Nigeriens in seven local governments in Nigeria. He said in an interview with Channels Tv news that the two people from the two Nations are intertwined with the same language, the same culture, and the same religion. He further noted that since Nigeria’s foreign policy is centered on Africa, going to war against a country like Niger is opposed to the Nation’s foreign policy.

He said, ”In Africa, there is no better allies than. Niger Republic. And remember, Niger is a Francophone Country and they are the closest to us. We share the same language, we share the same religion, we share the same culture. Those seven local governments across Nigeria, you can’t even differentiate between Nigeriens and Nigerians. The Cornerstone of Nigeria’s foreign policy is Africa. That means our interest is Africa. So for you to go to war, then you need to sit down and think.”

