You Can’t Compare Tinubu’s Health Condition To Other Presidential Candidates — Mariya Baba

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam in the Nigerian political scene ahead of the 2023 general elections. Member of the all progressive congress (APC) public affairs Directorate, Mariya Baba has come out to explain why Bola Tinubu’s Health condition cannot be compared to other presidential candidates.

Speaking during an interview on arise television, Mariya Baba also stated that Bola Tinubu has been discussing with the people and finding out what their problems are all about.

Addressing the topic during the interview, Mariya Baba said; “The condition of Bola Tinubu is excellent, you can’t compare his health condition with all the Presidential Candidates that are vying for the same positions. He hasn’t sat for a day, he has been moving from pillar to post, discussing with the people and finding out what their problems are all about. so our candidate Bola Tinubu is in a very good condition to take over that office, I can assure you that”.

