You Can’t Come Out Openly To Support Bola Tinubu, Where Are You?- Shehu Sani Tackles Wike

Former Federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has lambasted Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike over his refusal to endorse the candidacy of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking in an interview with Arise News, the former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, wondered why Wike who has worked for the unity of the party, is behaving the way he is behaving instead of letting things be and working for the election of Atiku Abubakar.

Senator Shehu Sani noted that when former Rivers state governor, Peter Odili lost the presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, he threw his weight behind Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who later became president but, Wike has refused to do same.

The former federal lawmaker also wondered why Wike has refused to declare support for Bola Tinubu since he has chosen not to work for the election of Atiku Abubakar. According to him, Wike has ended up putting himself and those who are following him in a tight corner.

Shehu Sani said “Amaechi contested and lost, and I believe he is supporting Bola Tinubu, Peter Odili once contested and lost, and he supported Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. So, it is expected that for Wike, a man who has invested so much in this party, who has respect. If not for Wike actually, the party could not have been where it is today.

“So, it has reached a point where people that are supporting him, have gone along with him, and they are being boxed into a corner. So, you can’t come out openly to support the candidate of the APC (Bola Tinubu), and you are not supporting the candidate of your party, so where are you?”

