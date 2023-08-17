You Can’t Close Your Shop And Start Chasing Theives-Peter Obi

Labour Party’s Presidential candidate and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo (WithChude) has disclosed why he can’t leave the more important and pressing issues in Nigeria just to chase those looting money, recover them and do meaningful things for Nigerians.

Peter Obi started by asking how the money recoverd from Sani Abacha has helped in the develop of our economy and why he can’t be become a president just to concentrate on looted funds and what to do with them.

When told that Nigerians are looking up to him to not just recover looted funds but so something meaningful with it, Peter Obi said “You can’t close your shop and start chasing thieves. By the time you come back, you would have lost customers and your goods expired. So you have to deal with a bigger problem. You can fix structures that will help reduce criminality which I have said on the issue of corruption”.

Click here to watch the video (fast-forward to 0:06)

