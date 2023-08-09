You Can’t bring people with debatable character & say they should help build a bartered country – Mahdi Shehu

Mahdi Shehu, chairman, the Dialogue Group, said that President Tinubu can’t bring on board some people with questionable character and say they should help him in building already bartered country.

Mahdi Shehu made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Focus program, when he was asked about his view on the ministerial list by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mahdi Shehu said that merely looking at the character and characterisation of the nominees, the entire 48 names including the rejected ones, he is not satisfied with it. He said his position is that, for good Nigerians, they are represented by few good ones in the list while, those who celebrate criminals, looters, people who breach trust, they are adequately represented.

He said the reason is that, most of the people in the list have issues with the EFCC, ICPC, and many have personality issues, mistrust and all of that.

Mahdi said it is true that President has the prerogative of appointing his ministers, but he will say that, nobody can plant beans and harvest yam,

“You cannot bring people with questionable character and you say you want them to help you in building already bartered society, country, economy, polity.”

He then said he wish Tinubu success and that he looks forward to see where his ” angels, preferences, champions” are going to champion the development, growth, sanity of Nigeria.

