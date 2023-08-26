You can’t be Tinubu’s minister while serving, NYSC tells Hannatu Musawa

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has accused Minister of Arts and Culture, Hannatu Musawa, currently serving, of violating the NYSC act.

According to Daily Trust, NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, admitted that the minister has been serving for the past eight months in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr megwa explained that it was a breach of the NYSC act for any corps member to pick up government appointment until the one year of service was over.

He further explained that Mrs Musawa was originally mobilised in 2001 for the youth service to Ebonyi state where she did her orientation programme.

She then relocated to Kaduna to continue the program before she absconded and didn’t complete the program.

Reacting to the development, lawyer Abeny Mohammed said the action was a breach of the NYSC act which stipulates that no corps member should present themselves for employment without completing the service.

“The situation we have at hand is that this person is still serving as a corper and she has been appointed a minister. It shows the inconsistency in our policies and disregard for our laws,” Mr Mohammed said.

Also, Femi Falana said it was a violation of section 2 of the NYSC act for anyone to be an appointed minister while still serving.

Mrs Musawa was recently appointed Minister of Arts and Culture by President Bola Tinubu. There has been no comment from her so far on the matter.