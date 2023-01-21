You Can’t Be Against Nigeria And Want To Be Nigerian President – Dino Tells Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party, Senator Dino Melaye has taken to his verified facebook page to remind Nigerians, when the rulling All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu vowed that he doesn’t believe in Nigeria.

Dino Melaye posted an old newspaper which showed the headline as “I don’t believe in one Nigeria – Tinubu”. Dino noted that Tinubu cannot be against the country and want to the president of the country.

He wrote “You can’t be against Nigeria and want to be Nigerian president”.

It was gathered that Dino Melaye is a Politician and a member of 8th senate, who represented Kogi West senatorial district. He was appointed by Atiku Abubakar along with Dr Daniel Bwala as the Spokespersons of People’s Democratic Party 2023 presidential campaign.

However, the old newspaper posted by senator Dino Melaye has caused so many reactions from Facebook handlers. Below are some of the reaction.

