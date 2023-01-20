You Can’t Be Against Nigeria And Want To Be Nigerian President – Dino Melaye Drags Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former senator that represented the good people of Kogi West Senatorial Zone and a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Dino Melaye, has taken to his verified Twitter page to say Tinubu can’t be against Nigeria and want to be Nigerian President

Recall in April 1997 when the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu allegedly asserted that he ‘does not believe in One Nigeria’.

However, ahead of the 2023 presidential election that is around the corner, Dino Melaye took to his microblogging, Twitter to drag the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the statement he made some years ago.

Dino Melaye made it known in his statement that Tinubu cannot be against Nigeria and still want to be Nigerian President.

According to the video shared by Dino, he said;

“You can’t be against Nigeria and want to be Nigerian President.”

