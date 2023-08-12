You Cannot Think About War In Niger And Think Places Like Daura & Others Are Going To Be Safe -Sule

A Former Nigerian Ambassador to Indonesia, Ibrahim Mai Sule has alleged that thinking about a war in Niger signifies that places like Daura will not be stable. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that a war against Niger will move to the Cities and leave the border area. According to him, it’s crucial for the two governments to engage tactfully to ensure that there is lasting peace at the end.

He said, ”There is a need for this diplomacy and I think something is going to be achieved through that. This discussion that has been done by some people has been progressive and some number of people are doing their own silently. So everybody doesn’t want to create any war because everybody has seen the repercussion of war in other countries that have gone to war.

It’s going to come down to our City rooms and it’s not going to be at the border. You cannot think about war in Niger and think places like Daura and others are going to be safe. So obviously everybody is concerned to make sure that we don’t go into war.”

[Start From 20:17]



Oxygen (

)