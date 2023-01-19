You cannot rule Nigeria with this condition; you better step down for PO- Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community, Pastor Tunde Bakare, says that the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, cannot rule Nigeria with his condition and that it is best for him to step down for the presidential candidate of the Labor Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

He further stated that the people of Nigeria need a stronger and more stable man who will be able to stand up for the country the way it is. Nigerians should also reject any candidate who sees the presidency as an entitlement, he said.

According to him, I know that I got zero votes from the APC primary election, but Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot rule Nigeria with his current situation, and he is not stable. I would advise for him to step down for Peter Obi because Nigeria needs a strong and healthy man to lift the country, he said.

