You Cannot Have Food Security In A Country Where Farmers Are Slaughtered – Shehu Sani Tells FG

The former federal lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the red chamber of the national assembly and human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted as the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency on food security in the country.

(Photo Credit – Senator Shehu Sani Verified Twitter Page)

Recall that Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, had stated earlier this week that “Tinubu has approved that all matters pertaining to food and water availability and affordability, as essential livelihood items, be included within the purview of the National Security Council.⁣”

Dele Alake said; “We will immediately release fertilizers and grains to farmers and households to mitigate the effects of the subsidy removal.⁣ There will be an organic synergy between the Ministry of Agriculture and the use of water resources to ensure adequate irrigation of farmlands and to guarantee that food is available all year round”

Senator Shehu Sani,who is known for his outspokenness stated on his verified Twitter page; “You cannot have food security in a country where farmers are slaughtered by terrorists and farming communities are forced to pay levies to Bandits.The declaration of emergency on food security exposed the deception about those rice pyramids and the futility of closing the land borders.”

The recent tweet by Senator Shehu Sani on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source -Senator Shehu Sani Verified Twitter Page

Penkelemesi (

)