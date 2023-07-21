NEWS

‘You Cannot Get Anything Done In The Villa Without Calling Somebody From Lagos’ – Dele Fulani

The National Coordinator, Conference of APC Support Groups Coordinators, Dele Fulani has alleged that it is very difficult to get access to the presidential villa in Abuja without due permission from someone in Lagos State. He said in an interview with Arise that although he has a strong presence in the Party, it is difficult for him to access the presidential villa without calling someone in Lagos State. According to him, Tinubu was the former governor of Lagos State, but there is a need to give position to other regions.

He said, “You cannot get anything done in the villa without calling somebody from Lagos, especially to some of us from the southwest. Even with my capacity in the party, whenever I need anything and want to access the villa, I must call somebody from Lagos to get access to the villa, and it should not be so. I understand that president Tinubu was former governor of Lagos State, but now he is president of Nigeria, and there is need to spread out positions to other regions even beyond the Southwest.”

