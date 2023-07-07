NEWS

You cannot fight or delay your age, we are not created to live forever – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, a human rights activist, socio-political critic, public commentator, and former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has emphasized that no one can fight or delay their age and that no one is created to live forever. In a post on his official Threads page, Sani shared this perspective, stating that it is the law of nature at play.

According to Sani, aging is a natural process that everyone goes through, and it signifies the stages of life and the distance covered. He highlighted that just as we replace our parents in the cycle of life, we will eventually be replaced by our children. Sani encouraged people to celebrate and appreciate every moment of their lives.

Senator Shehu Sani expressed the belief that it is futile to try to fight or delay the aging process since it is a natural part of life. He emphasized the importance of accepting and appreciating the stages of life and urged individuals to cherish each moment they have.

