NEWS

You cannot completely eradicate sexual harassment in schools, it happens everywhere – Prof Florence Obi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read

Few moments ago, The VC of the University of Calabar publicly came out to speak about sexual harassment in higher institution stating that, the act can’t be completely eradicated in schools.

Speaking during a recent Interview on Channels TV, Professor Florence Obi opened up about the Lecturer in the University of Calabar who was accused of sexually harassing students in the school stating that a panel has been set up to handle the situation.

Professor Florence also revealed that some measures has been put in place to ensure that going forward, such occurrences are curtailed.

She further stressed that sexual harassment in schools can not be completely eradicated because it happens everywhere and also in ever country.

“In her Words”

“For the accusation of sexual harassment leveled against one of my colleague, the former suspended dean of the faculty of law, we leave that to the panel which we have constituted. Yes of course I am aware of it and we have given our press conference, we have put up measures to ensure that going forward, such occurrences are curtailed”.

“You can’t completely eradicate sexual harassment in schools because it happens everywhere, in every country. It does happen but the impunity, the serial abuse, and the way and manner in which this is done is where it becomes a problem”. Professor Florence Obi said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public. Click on the link below to watch the video.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 mins ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Senator Styles Young Dads Can Rock With Their Sons

18 mins ago

Erik Ten Hag provides update on why Raphael Varane was subbed off early in Man Utd’s gane vs Fore

31 mins ago

Reactions As Shehu Sani Shares Throwback News Headline On Buhari’s Vow To End Insecurity Before Exit

41 mins ago

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal Next 5 Games Including The Though Fixtures Against Man UTD And Man City

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button