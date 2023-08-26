You cannot completely eradicate sexual harassment in schools, it happens everywhere – Prof Florence Obi

Few moments ago, The VC of the University of Calabar publicly came out to speak about sexual harassment in higher institution stating that, the act can’t be completely eradicated in schools.

Speaking during a recent Interview on Channels TV, Professor Florence Obi opened up about the Lecturer in the University of Calabar who was accused of sexually harassing students in the school stating that a panel has been set up to handle the situation.

Professor Florence also revealed that some measures has been put in place to ensure that going forward, such occurrences are curtailed.

She further stressed that sexual harassment in schools can not be completely eradicated because it happens everywhere and also in ever country.

“In her Words”

“For the accusation of sexual harassment leveled against one of my colleague, the former suspended dean of the faculty of law, we leave that to the panel which we have constituted. Yes of course I am aware of it and we have given our press conference, we have put up measures to ensure that going forward, such occurrences are curtailed”.

“You can’t completely eradicate sexual harassment in schools because it happens everywhere, in every country. It does happen but the impunity, the serial abuse, and the way and manner in which this is done is where it becomes a problem”. Professor Florence Obi said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public. Click on the link below to watch the video.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)