You Cannot Be Sleeping With Other Girls As My Husband And Expect Me To Treat You Nice – Blessing

There are certain situations whereby men lament about their wives not being nice to them. However, these men do not respect their marriages and have different affairs with other women. A woman who is not happy would always rant and become aggressive but this is not the fault of the woman alone.

Relationship therapist, Blessing CEO has stated that a man cannot be her husband and sleep around with other girls but expect her to treat him nicely. According to Okoro Blessing, a man drops his crown as a king when he begins to misbehave.

Blessing CEO in a video she posted on Facebook said;

”Being a virtuous woman doesn’t mean you should tolerate disrespect and abuse. You cannot be my husband and be sleeping with different girls but you expect me to treat you nice.

When he starts to misbehave, he has dropped his crown as a king. A lot of men think that peace is when a woman overlooks their bad character or when they watch them being stupid and throws their faces away.”

