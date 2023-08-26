NEWS

You Cannot Be A Corper And Also Be A Minister At The Same Time – Emmanuel Onwubiko

The Chief Executive Officer and the National Coordinator of the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, Emmanuel Onwubiko, has faulted the appointment of Hannatu Musawa as a minister under Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Emmanuel Onwubiko stated that someone cannot be a corper and also be a minister at the same time. Emmanuel Onwubiko clarified that his position is not the argument that corpers cannot be appointed as ministers, but if a corper is appointed as a minister, then the person should no longer be a corper after the appointment as a minister.

Emmanuel Onwubiko wondered how a minister of the federal republic of Nigeria will be seen attending the weekly community development service of the NYSC as a youth corper. Emmanuel Onwubiko argued that a minister ought to focus on the ministerial duties.

Emmanuel Onwubiko clarified that his organization is not interested in whether or not Hannatu Musawa is qualified to be a minister, rather, they are concerned about the fact that she did not disclose to Nigerians that she is an NYSC member.

