You Can Be In Church For A Hundred Years And Never Taste Prosperity In Your Life -Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide spoke to his members on “Beware The God Of Gold Is On The Hunt For Precious Souls” || AYAC 2023 at Breaking New Grounds Day 4, Evening Session.

According to him, It takes revelation to access this inheritance. We access our inheritance through the Word. All we need is to be educated in the covenant of abundance and be committed to walking in it and you become a surprise to your world. While revelation gives us access, applied revelation is required to experience it. Revelation shows you here is the provision, these are the conditions to meet to take delivery of this provision. Money will not trouble you again.”

He then said, “Achan troubled his entire lineage through the inordinate love for money. Everyone connected to him and their livestock were stoned to death and heaped stones on them and set them on fire. A whole lineage perished to a crave after the god of gold. This is your best season to get oriented on the right path of life. You will have rest.”

Further, he said, “We have seen a bit of it as God confirms His Word in the lives of those who care to receive this Word and engage with it according to the rules. We are in a new Kingdom guided by the new constitution according to the rules. You can be in church for a hundred years and never taste prosperity in your life because you don’t know it. But you are rich but you don’t know it.”

