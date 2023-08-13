You Better Do Ritual, Because I Am A Ritualist— Portable Tells Nedu Wazobia

In a recent viral video, Nigerian Singer, Habeeb Okikiola known AKA Portable was seen making a statement that will shock many of his fans and people on social media while he was in an Interview with media personality, Nedu Wazobia on his podcast.

The Zazoo singer said that he is a ritualist according to a video clip shared by Nedu Wazobia on his Official Instagram account. The video was posted on Saturday, 12th August, 2023 and it has been generating a lot of replies and reactions on different social media platforms.

According to Portable, he said, “You better do ritual, because I’m a ritualist.” However, the statement did not come as a surprise, to some people because he is known for making a lot of controversial statements. Below are some of the comments and reactions made on the post.

You can watch the video here.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Source: Instagram | Neduwazobia

Iamceo (

)