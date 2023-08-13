NEWS

You Better Do Ritual, Because I Am A Ritualist— Portable Tells Nedu Wazobia

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read

In a recent viral video, Nigerian Singer, Habeeb Okikiola known AKA Portable was seen making a statement that will shock many of his fans and people on social media while he was in an Interview with media personality, Nedu Wazobia on his podcast.

The Zazoo singer said that he is a ritualist according to a video clip shared by Nedu Wazobia on his Official Instagram account. The video was posted on Saturday, 12th August, 2023 and it has been generating a lot of replies and reactions on different social media platforms.

According to Portable, he said, “You better do ritual, because I’m a ritualist.” However, the statement did not come as a surprise, to some people because he is known for making a lot of controversial statements. Below are some of the comments and reactions made on the post.

You can watch the video here.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Source: Instagram | Neduwazobia

Iamceo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

La liga Table & Match Review As Real Madrid Win 2-0 against Bilbao

8 mins ago

Opinion: Ronaldo’s Reaction To Savic Being Named Player of the Tournament Shows Unprofessionalism

19 mins ago

3 Real Madrid players who need to improve their game despite a 2-0 victory at Athletic Club.

29 mins ago

Here Are Some Beautiful Gown Styles You Can Sew With Different Materials

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button