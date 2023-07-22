You Asked Me To Toast Her But You Still Went To Tell Her Not To Marry Me”Actor Rasak Ajani To Bimpe

Yoruba movie actor, Rasak Ajani, has used his recent Instagram post to hit out at his colleague, actress Bimpe Akintunde, after accusing her of telling actress Bimbo Thomas not to marry him. He took to his Instagram page to share the video, where he made it known that it was actress Bimpe who asked him to toast Bimbo Thomas but that she went behind his back to tell her not to marry him again.

He disclosed that the three of them attended a party together where Bimpe told him to make his move towards Bimbo. He stated that after the party, Bimbo took him on a ride where he expressed his love to her, but to his surprise, she later started ignoring him when he texted her on the phone. He accused Bimpe of being the one who told the actress not to marry him, saying that whether she likes it or not, the two of them will get married.

In the statement he made in the video, he said, “You asked me to toast her, but you still went to tell her not to marry me. We all attended a party together, and you told me to make my move towards her, which I did. We enjoyed a ride in her car, but after I texted her later, she began to ignore my advances. Whether you like it or not, me and Bimbo will eventually get married.”

The actor has established himself as a well-known figure in the Yoruba movie industry, thanks to his talent, which has helped him achieve more fame.

