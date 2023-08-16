You are the sum of the five people you hang out with the most—Reno Omokri

Renowned author and former special assistant to Nigeria’s ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Reno Omokri, recently took to his official Twitter handle to emphasize the profound impact of one’s associations on personal growth and success.

Omokri’s thought-provoking statement, “You are the sum of the five people you hang out with the most, So, why hang out with people you don’t want to be like?” reflects his belief in the power of surrounding oneself with individuals who share similar values and ambitions. He argued that people often focus on tril matters like personal relationships rather than engaging in discussions that contribute to professional growth.

He further elaborated on the contrast between unproductive conversations and meaningful discourse by saying, “People who speak about pornography instead of profitability,” highlighting the stark difference between engaging in conversations that hinder personal development versus those that foster it.

The former special assistant to President Jonathan also advocated for the benefits of networking with those who possess substantial knowledge of finance and investments. Omokri suggested that associating with individuals who have blue-chip investments, an understanding of cryptocurrency trends, and insights into the right Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) to invest in can lead to prosperous outcomes. By engaging with such peers, he implied that individuals could gain valuable insights that could potentially lead to financial success.

Omokri drew inspiration from Proverbs 27:17, which states, “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” He underscored the reciprocal nature of this principle, indicating that the influence goes both ways—positive and negative. He implied that surrounding oneself with individuals who encourage growth and self-improvement can significantly impact one’s professional achievements and overall success.

Omokri’s recent Twitter thread sheds light on the immense significance of the company individuals keep in shaping their mindset, aspirations, and accomplishments.

