You Are Simply Trying To Set The Nation On Fire & Put Us On The Road To Kigali- Fani-Kayode Tells CBN Gov

The former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has taken out his time to drag the Governor of the central bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, for not printing enough money to replace the ₦3 trillion worth of old notes it collected from the members of the public.

While speaking, Mr Fani-Kayode made it known that in a nation of 220 million people, the CBN Governor took ₦3 Trillion worth of old notes out of circulation and printed only ₦3 billion worth of new ones to replace them, describing the decision of the CBN Governor as a recipe for disaster.

The former Aviation Minister made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter twitter, noting that the CBN Governor is simply trying to set the nation on fire and put Nigerians on the road to Kigali.

Since this CBN cash policy was introduced, Femi Fani-Kayode and some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have been complaining bitterly about the policy, but with the way things are going presently, it seems like the federal government is not going to back down on the policy.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Content created and supplied by: Ebukajp150 (via 50minds

News )

