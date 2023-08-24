You Are Putting Up A Very Unfortunate Concept Of Palliative Delivery – Segun Sowunmi

Segun Sowunmi, a former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, has indirectly suggested that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may not be fully committed to reducing the cost of governance. While not making a direct statement, Sowunmi criticized what he perceived as an unfortunate approach to palliative measures aimed at mitigating the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

During an interview on the Arise Television program “Day,” Sowunmi commented on President Tinubu’s actions since taking office. When asked about the critical need for the Federal Government to address the rising cost of governance, Sowunmi asserted that President Tinubu had not taken discernible actions to address this concern.

Sowunmi emphasized that the appointment of Ministers should not be viewed as a form of compensation for political supporters after elections. He highlighted that despite President Tinubu’s expressed sympathy for the hardships faced by Nigerians, the decision to appoint 48 Ministers might not align with his apparent concern for the people’s welfare.

02free (

)