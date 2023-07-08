‘You Are Pursuing Your Own Contract The Way Tompolo Has Gotten His’ -Col Hassan Slams Asari Dokubo

Retired Colonel Hassan Stan Labo has slammed Former Ex-Militant, Asari Dokubo for his comment about the military being involved in 99% of the Oil theft in the Niger Delta. In a report being made by Daily Trust, the Colonel alleged that Dokubo is only seeking for a pipeline contract from the Presidency just as his brother, Government Ekpemupolo [popularly known as Tompolo.] He stated further that it’s not only the military that is involved in the Oil Theft as being stated by Asari Dokubo. According to him, the NDDC, the IOCs, and other government agencies have a hand in the oil theft business.

He said, ”This is what I call sheer trash and balderdash. Asari came on air to accuse military of 99% of the actions ongoing to be responsible to the military. If you say that, what percentage would you say the Presidency is responsible for? And what of the IOCs etc. Just because you are pursuing your own contract the way Tompolo has gotten his and because we are now playing host even in the villa to people we should have persecuted long ago, it is unfortunate.”

[Extracts From Daily Trust]

