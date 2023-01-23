You Are Not A Simple Man – Ladoja to Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former governor of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja, revealed that Atiku Abubakar and PDP National Chairman, Iyorchiya Ayu, are not straightforward individuals at a private meeting with Atiku and other PDP members. Sani Abacha, the late president of Nigeria, did not sack Iyorcha Ayu, he continued; rather, Ayu had done so.

He declared that if Atiku wins the election, he would reveal whatever he knew about the PDP nominee for president. He will reserve his comment until then. The party chairman, he continued, is a recalcitrant individual when it comes to democracy.

According to him, “I told anyone who wanted to know that Iorchiya Ayu was as stubborn about democracy as anyone else,” he said. “Look, when you say he was fired, he wasn’t fired by Abacha, he was the one who fired Abacha.”

Watch video here.

Dear esteemed readers kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this post below.

ISREALBLOG (

)