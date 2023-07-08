You Are Even Sitting Down To Address The Nation, Who Are You?-Col. Stan-Labo Takes Swipe At Dokubo

A security expert, Col. Hassan Stan-Labo has taken a swipe at Niger Delta leader, Asari Dokubo for alleging that the military are responsible for 99 per cent oil theft in the country.

Recall that Asari Dokubo, during his recent visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Rock presidential villa had said; “The military is at the centre of oil theft and we have to make this very clear to the Nigerian public that 99 per cent of oil theft can be traced to the Nigerian military, the Army and the Navy especially. Myself and my brothers have assured the President that there will be zero oil theft and vandalization in the Niger Delta”

Reacting to the development on Arise Television, Col. Hassan Stan-Labo said; “If you look at the oil theft thing, you feel highly embarrassed because this heavy/huge quantity of oil cannot be moved without very responsible people who we even voted to take care of our common patrimony, putting their signatures and approving it. There is no how you can convince me that it was not approved from above.”

He added; “And that is why I call shear trash and balderdash what Asari came on air accusing military of 99% of the actions ongoing to be responsible to the military. If you say that, what percentage would you say the presidency is responsible for? What percentage would you say the top shots in NNPC are responsible for?” He stated further; “Just because you are pursuing your own contract the way Tompolo has gotten his and, because we are now playing host even in the Villa, to people we should have prosecuted long ago,…it is unfortunate. You are even sitting down to address the nation, who are you?”

Source – The Vanguard paper

